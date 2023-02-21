OC Fair Tickets Just Went on Sale; Getting Yours Ahead of Time Is a Must

What to Know The 2023 OC Fair sparkles from July 14-Aug. 13; Wednesday-Sunday

Advance ticket purchase is required in 2023, with the goal of managing capacity

$13 weekday (Wed/Thu), $15 weekend (Fri/Sat/Sun); the Every Day Passport is $60

Winter is about to re-winterize our worlds in Southern California, so daydreaming of drippy ice cream cones, sunny spins on a Ferris wheel, and warm-to-hot days traipsing along the midway is the order of this wintry week.

If you need a whimsical way to tell the coming rain to go, go away, and come back another day, here's one route to doing so: Tickets to the 2023 OC Fair went on sale on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

The month-long extravaganza, which is open Wednesday through Sunday, will be glittering-up Costa Mesa beginning on July 14. And the theme? Talk about uplifting, authentic, and heart-true: "Happy Together" is giving us all of the gather-close, feel-good emotions.

There are a couple of important pieces of information as we head into spring, then summer, for OC Fair fans.

One? Here it is, starkly put: Advance purchase is required.

We'll just let that one hang there for a moment, much like a twirly fair attraction seems to "hang" in the air for a thrilling split-second.

In short, this is the main piece of information to keep in mind, because arriving at the gate without a ticket will not make excited attendees feel all that sunny.

So do secure that ticket ahead of time, for capacity will be limited. There were 11 sold-out days in 2022, and such a scenario is likely to happen again.

There is the Every Day Pass, priced at $60, but only 10,000 will be sold, so move quickly on that, if you plan to do so.

"Summer will be here before we know it and we're so excited to launch our 2023 OC Fair ticket sales, especially our new Every Day Passport. There is no better way to celebrate friends, family and community than at the OC Fair and we can’t wait to welcome back our guests," said OC Fair CEO Michele Richards.

Concerts set to rock the Pacific Amphitheatre are already being announced, and more goodies, from discounted days to special events to quirky menu reveals, will roll out as the weather warms.

That isn't happening quite yet — as mentioned, another blast of winter is due before February is through — but we can plan on being "Happy Together" in Costa Mesa, starting in mid-July, as a long-running favorite returns to the OC Fair & Event Center.