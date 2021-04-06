OC Fair's Free ‘Imaginology' Is Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead

What to Know April 19 to 25, 2021

Activities will pop up on the OC Fair's site and social channels

The fun focus is on science, technology, engineering, arts and math

Have a deep thinker in the house, the kind of student who ponders every small situation from every possible angle, including a few you hadn't thought about?

A young person who likes to untangle mental knots and untwist tricky theories and undo notions that seem incredibly undoable?

You know, and they know, and everyone in your shared sphere knows that you've got a S.T.E.A.M. dreamer in your midst, the kind of aspiring artist, scientist, mathematician, engineer, or tech whiz who thinks so far outside the box that the box can no longer be detected.

There's an annual festival that's built especially for budding brains, a lively affair that finds kids building, discussing, dressing up, and inventing nifty stuff, too.

It's Imaginology, presented by the OC Fair, a multi-day idea-tacular that keeps schoolkids engaged, intrigued, and involved in line-up of synapse-sparking pursuits.

The fest is going online in 2021, as it did in the spring of 2020, and it is free to join and enjoy.

The dates?

Call over to the scientist or artist sitting at the kitchen table, doing her homework, and give her the happy head's up: April 19-25 is the week of all this extreme rad-a-tude. (No, you don't need to say the words "extreme" or "rad-a-tude" to them, but, between us, we know it'll be pretty darn extreme and/or rad.)

An Outdoor Adventure Hunt (which includes over two dozen spots around Orange County), a Time Travel Virtual Run, and the chance to investigate Esports College & Career Pathways are all on the dream-big docket.

Look also for oodles of activities to pop up on the Imaginology site, including "... quizzes, puzzles, word searches, bingo, connect the dots, scavenger hunts," and other keep-busy, stay-intrigued offerings.

For all of this fab free-a-tude, which is as cool as rad-a-tude, point your telescope, microscope, or paintbrush in the direction of Imaginology's top secret online labs now.