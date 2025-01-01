Pasadena's big January continues with a sizzling celebration: Cheeseburger Week

What to Know Pasadena Cheeseburger Week

Jan. 26-Feb. 1, 2025

Restaurants around the Crown City will have cheeseburger-centered deals and special dishes

Praise your local favorites via the annual Cheeseburger Challenge

Pasadena's floweriest affair is entering its ever-colorful closing chapter — that would be Floatfest, of course, an outdoor event that offers a closer look at the Rose Parade floats — but there are more exciting things just ahead for the Crown City.

Just ahead, we should add, for another major and meaty spectacular is on the city's January calendar: It's Pasadena Cheeseburger Week, which pays hearty homage to the iconic dish's local roots.

The ketchup-covered event takes place over a few January days, with a tasty twist in 2025: It will push into February, at least for a day.

Restaurants across Pasadena will offer deals from Jan. 26-Feb. 1, and special get-'em-now cheeseburgers, too.

The selections can be classic or quite playful: The Langham Huntington, Pasadena has a cheeseburger-inspired dessert a couple of years back, for starters, but just about every participating restaurant puts a celebratory spin on their Cheeseburger Week choices.

Twohey's, The Stand, and Pie 'n Burger have joined past Cheeseburger Weeks, but the list is always lengthy and there are usually a few surprising eateries on the roster.

And if you'd like to have your savory say about the area's best bun-tastic bites? The Cheeseburger Challenge invites cheeseburgerists to cast their all-important votes.

Stay tuned for all of the juicy January tidbits on what might be one of the Golden State's best-known Restaurant Weeks.

The first month of the year is, by the by, California Restaurant Month, so other cities, counties, and communities will be offering up their own appetizing events as 2025 gets rolling.

As for Pasadena's cheeseburger cred, which is pretty lusciously legendary? Lionel Sternberger is credited with inventing the filling favorite at the Rite Spot, a former roadside stand in the Crown City, just over 100 years ago.