Quaff Boysenberry Bubbly at a Boysenberry Brunch

What to Know Mrs. Knott's Chicken Dinner Restaurant at Knott's Berry Farm

Buena Park

Sundays through April 24; $38 + tax adults, $28 seniors 62+, $18 kids 3 to 11; reserve in advance through OpenTable

Berries and sparkling wine? It would be challenging to find a more cheery and timeless duo.

But the berries that are often associated with a fizzy flute of Champagne, the strawberry and the raspberry, are not the stars of a special dining experience now flowering in Buena Park.

"Buena Park" is the big clue about the fruit that is in the springtime spotlight, for the city is synonymous with Knott's Berry Farm, and the historical theme park has been associated, for several delicious decades, with the boysenberry.

And while the titan of tartness is most definitely having its delightful day, or rather days, at Knott's Berry Farm, thanks to the Knott's Boysenberry Festival, there's something else fizzily afoot.

And this happy happening? It's popping up, every Sunday during the multi-week festival, at Mrs. Knott's Chicken Dinner Restaurant, which is located just outside of the theme park.

For the eatery, a bastion of hearty, family-style meals, is getting into the festival swing with a special boysenberry-themed brunch.

Boysenberry Festival Sundays are taking place through April 24, 2022, and you'll want to reserve before you go.

And the pretty centerpiece of the sumptuous dining experience? A Boysenberry Champagne Service, with a libation that has a light lavender hue.

Though, of course, lavender isn't a central player, flavor-wise. That would be the star fruit, the boysenberry, which will also cameo in other appetizing offerings at the brunch.

And is there an omelet station? You bet, egg aficionados. The sweet and juicy morsel may be the special occasion's big celebrity, but protein choices, butter-ready breads, and other tempting items will play important roles.

The prices are live on the site, and details on reserving your spot, too, through OpenTable.