Santa Monica starts the season early with a tree lighting and DJ dance party

What to Know Official City of Santa Monica Tree Lighting

Thursday, Nov. 21

6 to 8 p.m.

Free entry

Live music performances, free photos with Santa Claus, and "snowfall"

Third Street Promenade (1300 block)

While the new year starts when the clock chimes midnight at the close of Dec. 31, the yuletide revels begin when you want them to begin.

That means you can break out your faux Christmas tree in August, if you like, or a few hours before Santa arrives.

And if you want to attend one of the first public tree lightings of the season in Southern California? Ho, ho, go for it: You don't need to wait for the Thanksgiving leftovers to be stowed to get your Christmas, well, Christmasing.

Santa Monica knows that plenty of people are stoked to start their seasonal fun, and to help that holiday spirit grow?

There is the Official City of Santa Monica Tree Lighting Ceremony, a pay-nothing sparkler that will shimmer, just blocks from the surf, on the evening of Nov. 21.

DTSM, Inc. Crafting is open to all at the annual tree lighting at Third Street Promenade.

Yep, that's a full week before Thanksgiving, giving you an early jump on the joy.

Santa Claus will be there for free snapshots, there will be holiday crafts and cocoa, and faux snow? It is a not-so-flaky tradition that is beloved by many.

Set to perform at the 2024 event? The Westside Ballet will be there, and the Samohi Choir, too. Pause also to enjoy Lincoln Middle School's Madrigals and the SMC Emeritus Concert Band.

DTSM, Inc.

A DJ-helmed dance party concludes the night.

But if you're still seeking the plucky pleasures of the season, specifically the outdoor variety?

Ice at Santa Monica is just a short stroll away. Keep in mind that the seasonal ice rink is ticketed, so be sure to bring funds for the fun.