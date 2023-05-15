Savor Sweet Times at the California Strawberry Festival

What to Know Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21

Ventura County Fairgrounds (this is a new location)

$15 adult one-day ticket (plus fee); other ticketing options are available

Strawberries are some of the sweetest goodies on this planet (and possibly any other), but there are other sweet things to consider, the sorts of things you can't eat but can enjoy in a multitude of whimsical ways.

Take the welcome return of a wonderful food festival, one that has been on a multi-year hiatus. That's sweet news, for sure, but the California Strawberry Festival's highly anticipated comeback has a twist: It is happening at a new location.

That fresh-as-a-newly-picked-berry destination?

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

It's the Ventura County Fairgrounds, a capacious space that will give the juicy celebration, which includes a carnival, games, contests, entertainment, and more, plenty of room.

These sweet snapshots from bygone years will give revelers the chance to get to know this cheerful gathering, which is long on shortcake, and so many other gooey, gorgeous treats.

Funnel cakes are some of the fun foodstuffs at the sunny spectacular.

Tart tosses make for a few memorable and merry moments.

A photo with a happy, human-sized strawberry? Talk about adding a fruit-tastic spirit to your feed.

Colorful bonnets have made the strawberry-ish scene in past years.

Strawberry shortcake is, for sure, a sought-after sweet.

Strawberry beer is a foamy favorite.