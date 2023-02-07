Score Big at Smorgasburg LA's ‘Super Vegan Sunday'

What to Know Sunday, Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at ROW DTLA

Free entry; food and drink are additional

A caboodle of vegan pros will be at the outdoor food market, "including the four finalists from @lataco's Vegan Taco Madness!"

Chickpeas, spinach, salsas, quinoa, avocado, onion, oh my: There are so many gorgeous, gobble-ready gifts from the world o' plants, and gourmands could spend years trying to merrily make their way through every appetizing dish.

But when several of those temptations show up at the same place, on Super Bowl Sunday, in one luscious, large-of-scale snack-around, a lover of vegan eats has to sigh, knowing that spending years in pursuit of plant-based perfection may not be necessary.

Okay, we'll never tell any foodie not to make it a life goal to try all of the fabulous foodstuffs out there, but you can cover a lot in a single day at Smorgasburg LA.

That's because the gigantic outdoor food market is hosting Super Vegan Sunday, a celebration of several of Southern California's most creative culinary artists.

Some of the savory stars from the Feb. 12 happening include "Veggietize Me, Wolfie's Hot Chicken AND the four finalists from LA Taco's just announced Vegan Taco Madness."

Yum, yum, and quadruple yum. How to choose?

The choices will continue among the Smorgasburg LA vendors that aren't strictly vegan, with succulent sandwiches, gooey mac dishes, and more showing up throughout the booth-packed extravaganza.

Putting the "extra" in the -vaganza?

The fact that you don't need to pay admission to enter this weekly snack-tacular. But for sure, have money for the food and drink (there's a beer garden on the grounds).

Your pups? They'll want to stay cozy at home, for that's the rule.

Important to know, if you're with a pal who is seeking vittles beyond the vegan realm? The Feb. 12 event will not be solely about plant-based supping.

To peruse the plentitude that is the vendor line-up, make a 50-yard dash for the Smorgasburg LA site now.