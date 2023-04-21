‘Seeding the City,' a Free Art Happening, Will Sprout at Helms Bakery This Earth Day

What to Know "Seeding the City 2023: Nature's Story"

Saturday, April 22 at the Helms Bakery District

Displays, workshops, and art-focused festivities will sprout at the free Earth Day event

Nature has long served as a main inspiration for art, but jumping into a creative celebration that is all about leafy inspiration, cool crafts, and the melding of our wilder world with wilder ideas is a rarer treat.

But on Earth Day, such uplifting spectacles do sometimes sprout, and one wondrous gathering will take root at the Helms Bakery District over several sunny hours.

"Seeding the City: Nature's Story" is "... a public display of playful and powerful visualizations, pop-up displays, and interactive workshops created by leading artists, designers, and filmmakers."

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The April 22 event will flower over five festive hours, beginning at noon.

Landscape architect Takako Tajima will help visitors fashion whimsical fairy gardens while wild animals will be the amazing theme of illustrator Alexander Vidal's workshop.

Several other thought-provoking, spirit-lifting pop-ups, all themed to our environment and the beautiful world we inhabit, will fill out the bustling district, which also features eateries, shops, and more.

An evening event will feature the "... unveiling of the Digital Flowers, and a talk about nature and technology with Sean Knibb and James Vincent, former CEO of Apple's exclusive global agency partner, Media Arts Lab."

For all of the "Seeding the City" events, pop by this site now.