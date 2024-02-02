Send a cute Valentine's card to a Children's Hospital patient and help raise funds

What to Know Valentine's Day Card Drive at Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Three designs are available; send a card online and include an upbeat message, if you like; the deadline is Feb. 14, 2024

A dollar from each card sent will be donated to CHLA, up to $25,000 (thanks to an anonymous donor)

A cheerful greeting, one that is received on Feb. 14 or in the days leading up to Valentine's Day, is just the sort of thing that a person can remember, with true fondness, for the rest of her life.

And if that greeting has an interactive element, giving you the chance to put crayons to paper and color it however you like? Even better.

But there is more goodness to consider when it comes to the annual Valentine's Day Card Drive at Children's Hospital Los Angeles, which kicked off on Feb. 1.

The ready-to-color designs do delight: There's a playful unicorn, a cute koala, and an adventuresome alien, too.

All of the characters are up to zany, kid-pleasing things — the alien is piloting a UFO — adding to the cheer.

But there's more cheer to give: If you'd like to add a message to your card, which will be sent electronically, you are invited to do so.

Something to keep in mind? The staffers behind the drive are encouraging everyone to keep the sweet spotlight on Valentine's Day, rather than including "get well" messages; you can read more here.

"Through this annual card drive, our patients receive cute messages and still have the chance to enjoy Valentine's Day," says Carol Hamamoto, Manager, Child Life and Expressive Arts & Therapies at CHLA.

"What's more, it's a fun and easy way for the community to show their love and encouragement, while supporting a good cause."