Shark Week is ‘fin'-ished, but a white shark event will surface in Dana Point

What to Know Distinguished Speaker Series: An evening with Dr. Chris Lowe at the Ocean Institute in Dana Point

Wednesday, July 24 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.; $10 general admission, free for Ocean Institute members

The shark expert will discuss studying juvenile great white sharks near the California coast and how we can "safely those waters" with the animals

It's always Shark Week, if you're a shark, but if you happen to live on land, and lack gills, and are sadly fin-free, then you must wait for the peak of summertime to dive into all things sharky.

That famously happens during Discovery's "Shark Week," a sharkful span featuring all sorts of television programs devoted to sharks. The 2024 event wrapped July 13 but shark-focused experiences are still pretty plentiful here on the edge of the Pacific Ocean.

The Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach has awesome opportunities to touch sharks — bamboo sharks are among the Shark and Ray Touch Pool's fascinating residents — while it's a full-on "Shark Summer" at Birch Aquarium in La Jolla; a shark-centered soirée for the grown-up shark enthusiast is coming up July 25.

The Ocean Institute in Dana Point has long embraced sharks. Not literally, of course, but in a variety of educational ways, all to enlighten the public and help landlubbers to better understand the oft-misunderstood animals.

On July 24, Dr. Chris Lowe is stopping by the institute to discuss all things shark, including his multi-year studies, alongside his students, involving juvenile white sharks that swim off our coast here in California. "Their research has revealed that these sharks use the beaches of Southern California as seasonal nursery habitats, bringing them in close proximity with beachgoers," shares the institute.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Chris Lowe as our distinguished speaker," said Kaitlyn Davidson, Growth Marketing Manager at the Ocean Institute.

"His work is not only groundbreaking in the field of marine biology but also vital in fostering a better understanding and appreciation of sharks. This event promises to be both educational and engaging for all attendees."

Tickets are on sale now.

For more on the event, the evening's intriguing theme — "Why are white sharks at my beach and can we safely share those waters?" — visit the Ocean Institute's site now.