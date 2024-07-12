Sleep on the Battleship IOWA during the ship's first ‘Family Overnight'

What to Know Family Overnight on the Battleship IOWA

4:30 p.m. on Aug. 10 to 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 11, 2024

$120 (plus fees) per person

Camping out in a backyard, snoozing next to a tank of jellies at the local aquarium, or catching a dream or two at a local museum: Summer is the primo season for savoring offbeat overnight adventures.

We do seem to come up with the most surreal slumber parties when school is out and the summer is long, the time when some popular destinations, including those that are closed at night, open for a special "wee hours" event.

The Battleship IOWA in San Pedro will do just that on Aug. 10. And, unlike aquariums and museums, the ship — dubbed "The Battleship of Presidents" in World War II — does, of course, have designated spots meant for sleeping.

Are you ready to bunk up with the fam in a real berth? Then stand at attention and proceed to purchase your spot at the ship's upcoming Family Overnight, the first-ever family stay-over adventure on the famous ship.

A guided tour is on the schedule, all to give campers the chance to know more about the IOWA's story, while various activities — here's your chance to polish your knowledge of Morse Code — are on the schedule.

And the opportunity to hoist signal flags? That, too, doesn't come around every week for most of us, or even every year. Guests will truly get to "live like sailors" from the afternoon of Aug. 10 through the next morning.

Dinner and breakfast will be served on the ship, "giving you a taste of life on the high seas."

As for the getting-forty-winks part of the event? You'll be staying in a berth, which will surely be a first-time experience for many participants.

There are some things to know before purchasing your tickets, like what to expect and what to bring.

A sleeping bag is on the list, as is a flashlight, too; read more about what to throw in your duffel before setting sail for the one-of-a-kind, story-making sleepover aboard the iconic battleship.