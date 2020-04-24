Stay at Home

Take a Free Salsa Class With Debbie Allen

The get-moving gathering, part of the Dance Sundays series at The Wallis, will pop up as a lively livestream.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Kevin Parry

What to Know

  • Sunday, April 26 from 1 to 2 p.m.
  • Instagram Live
  • The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is temporarily closed

Plenty of people have wisely advised us to keep moving during #SaferatHome, and whether that has meant nature walks, time on a stationary bike, or pumping those arms to an exercise video has been up to the mover.

There is now a way to move while at home, with a celebrated dancer and choreographer at the lead. That would be Debbie Allen, and the acclaimed performer will be happily helming a Dance Sunday, via Instagram Live, on Sunday, April 26.

If the name "Dance Sunday" makes you think of joyful days outside The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, your toe is tapping in the right direction: This is a Sunday series at the cultural destination, one that is always free and definitely made for families.

The livestream on April 26 is also free, and the theme will be salsa. "The joyful and energizing dance class is suitable for people of all ages and all fitness levels. (No dance experience necessary.)," is the good word.

Ms. Allen is a board member with The Wallis, a hub for dance performances, plays, and musical treats galore.

Note that it is temporarily shuttered.

But its popular programming is not, so clear a chair or two, set your screen up on a table, and shake it alongside a much-lauded artist as she leads us through a number of lively and feel-good salsa steps.

Have to miss the Sunday dance? You'll be able to visit it, on demand, down the road.

