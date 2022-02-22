The Broad to Release ‘Infinity Room' Tickets

What to Know "Infinity Mirror Room — The Souls of Millions of Light Years Away" by Yayoi Kusma is located at The Broad art museum in DTLA

Experiencing the beloved installation is free, but advance reservations are required

Reservations open on Feb. 23, 2022 at 10 a.m. PST, for visits from March 2 through April 3

Infinity, as a cool concept, a matter of conversation, a tweetable topic, and a point to ponder, is always lingering just at the diffuse edges of our day-to-day existence.

The somewhat surreal subject? It often arises when new nebulae are discovered in distant galaxies, or there's a notable occurrence with time and/or nature, like an eclipse or the start of a new year.

And when a date like 2/22/22 rolls around? We let our imagination roll, too, into stranger corners of the cosmos, and what it all means.

Which means that Feb. 22, 2022 is the perfect date to find out that an ethereal art installation, a step-inside work devoted to connecting with a sense of the infinite, is set to make its imminent, and eminent, return to Los Angeles.

And that ticket reservations will be made available only hours after 2/22/22 becomes a magical memory.

The work we're rhapsodizing about is acclaimed artist Yayoi Kusama's "Infinity Mirror Room — The Souls of Millions of Light Years Away," long a loved, very loved, centerpiece of the collection at The Broad museum.

The DTLA destination had hoped to reopen the immersive room, which, though small, can give an occupant the singular feeling of being surrounded by every last star in existence, in early 2022.

Pandemic considerations delayed that moment, but the museum is looking to early March for a welcome return to space that's full of, well, space.

Tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. PST on Feb. 23.

Note that you won't be able to get a ticket for Feb. 23, or the rest of February or the first day of March, but can look to March 2 through April 3 for your visit, which is the available window for the first ticket release.

As in the past, tickets to the incredible immersion are free, but advance reservations are an absolute must. General admission is also part of the ticket, and you'll need to book online.

Adding to the spirit and spectacularness of this reintroduction?

There's a capsule collection, inspired by the piece, "designed in close collaboration with the Yayoi Kusama Studio and Diamond Supply Co."

Find the items, which include wearables and an umbrella, at The Broad's online store.

Might carrying a sunshade covered in stars be an act of infinite whimsy? Especially if you're the sort of person who ponders the topic of infinity fairly frequently?

Consider that, as you set your alarm, and begin to mull the nature of time, for 10 o'clock on February 2022's final Wednesday.