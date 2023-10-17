The free Original Farmers Market Fall Festival is one of our city's oldest autumn events

What to Know Fall Festival at the Original Farmers Market

Oct. 21 and 22, 2023

Free; live music, photo opportunities, and a petting zoo are some of the celebration's enduring hallmarks

You could slip into your favorite dungarees, the ones with the gingham patches, and a gigantic straw hat, the chapeau encircled by a big bright bow, on any day of the year here and people in Southern California would be fine with it, thinking, most likely, that a new trend had dawned.

But there is a day, or rather a weekend, when these folksy fashion choices are perfectly enmeshed with the theme of a local festival, one that can trace its homespun origins back to 1934.

It's the Fall Festival at the Original Farmers Market, a happy hoedown that is all about summoning pastoral pleasures in the middle of our busy, on-the-go megalopolis.

And we do mean "pastoral," though perhaps "bleat-able" or "oink-able" both work: The sound-sweet festival, which will break out the washboards and fiddles on Oct. 21 and 22, also has a popular petting zoo, meaning you can enjoy meeting a real actual goat miles from the nearest farm.

We said it: A real actual goat. Actually, several of them. Neat.

And while there's no real rule for the following claim we're about to make, make it, we shall: You really can't have a section spotlighting pettable critters without a pretty pumpkin patch in the vicinity, for the presence of seasonal squashes truly add to an autumnal atmosphere.

So, for sure, the Original Farmers Market will be well-patch'd, and well-music'd, too: Lil Sue & The Cowtippers will be bringing that honky-tonk sound, while Bakersfield vibes shall twang-up the scene courtesy of The Soda Crackers.

The legendary Big Sandy & His Fly-Rite Boys will close out the weekend with that retro rockabilly swing on the afternoon of Oct. 22.

Foods of a fall-ish nature will abound — this is the Original Farmers Market, where rustic fall flavor is always like 13% on the menu, all year long — and all sorts of seasonal sips, too.

Reservations? Not needed. A ticket? Nope.

The joy of autumn in your heart and a love for this enduring and atmospheric landmark? We know you possess both of those things already, and you don't even need to dig deep to access either.