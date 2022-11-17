Things to Do This Weekend: Anime Pasadena

What to Know Nov. 19 and 20, 2022

Cosplay, fashion, artist appearances, and a gaming tournament

Pasadena Convention Center

Anime Pasadena: This large-scale celebration boasts not one but two Cosplay Contests — the one for adults is on Saturday, while the kid event is on Sunday — and plenty of opportunities to enjoy artist appearances, fab fashion, and in-depth panels (both Pokemon and Dragon Ball will be in the Saturday spotlight). A gaming tournament, dance presentations, and a bounty of vendors will fill out the Pasadena Convention Center. Your ticket? You'll want to purchase yours before attending this beyond-popular pop culture fest.

Los Angeles Auto Show: This is one of the biggies of the wheely big car scene, a velocity-vivacious extravaganza celebrating its splashy 115th year (meaning that, yes, the snazzy shebang debuted not long after the invention of the automobile). The ooh-ahh reveals of the new-new-new cars are always eye- and breath-catching, but so are the chances to take test drives and rides. The massive show is putting the proverbial pedal to the proverbial metal from Nov. 18 through 27 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Knott's Merry Farm: It seems like only yesterday, or at least a few frightful weeks back, that Knott's Scary Farm was eeking-out guests at the Buena Park theme park. Now it is about jingle bells, Snoopy on skates, Santa's Christmas Cabin, a plethora of tempting seasonal treats, and chances to greet the season with boysenberry-scented cheer. The twinkly to-do has several homespun offerings, activities, and sights, and visitors will be able to soak in the splendor through Jan. 8, 2023.

Enchanted Forest of Light: In this quiet — or at least quiet-ish — moment, before the hectic swirl of December dawns, we're all about stepping into a sylvan wonderland full of sparkle and silence. Descanso Gardens has become a Southern California must-see when the holidays grow near, thanks to the creative lighting displays found around this seasonal shimmerfest. Wear a jacket and/or scarf for this outdoor happening, which sends visitors out onto the oaky grounds of the historical La Cañada Flintridge garden by the light of the moon. It all begins to glimmer on Nov. 20.

Bob Baker's 24-Hour Telethon: We're fairly sure the marionettes won't be picking up any ringing phones, the sort of ringing phones we've frequently seen in other telethons, but that's likely because the playful puppets will be putting on the razzmatazz and entertaining audiences over nine terrific live shows at the Highland Park theater. The event, which begins at noon on Nov. 19 and concludes at noon on Nov. 20, will feature a line-up of zazzy guest stars and a way to enjoy from afar, too. As for what the funds raised will help? A brand-new show, the first one the theater has produced since 1981.