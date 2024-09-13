Things to do this weekend: Art, autumn fun, and an OC fiesta

What to Know Hispanic Heritage Month begins Sept. 15; Fiestas Patrias will take place in Santa Ana Sept. 14-15

PST ART: Art & Science Collide opens Sept. 15 with a grand "daytime fireworks" show at Los Angeles Coliseum

Pumpkin patches at Tanaka Farms and Irvine Park Railroad open

PST ART: Art & Science Collide: Over 70 regional galleries, museums, and art centers will spotlight works by over 800 artists in this five-month spectacular, which makes its debut Sept. 15. "daytime fireworks," an experience created by artist Cai Guo-Qiang, will open the multi-venue exhibition at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Hispanic Heritage Month: The parade-filled, art-strong, movie-marvelous celebration opens Sept. 15 with Fiestas Patrias in Santa Ana, the Lowrider Parade on the Miracle Mile, the Mexican Independence Day Parade in East Los Angeles, and mariachi music at The Ford (and a Bob Baker Marionette Fiesta, too). There's lots more ahead, too, through Oct. 15.

Pumpkin Patches: October will be a gourd, er, good month to hop from patch to patch in search of the ideal jack, but if you can't wait to jumpstart your autumn joy, be cheered, fall fans: The pumpkin patches at Irvine Park Railroad in Orange and Tanaka Farms in Irvine open this weekend. Be sure to check parking and prices before you go.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

40th Annual Maritime Festival: Tall ships are a huge and hallowed hallmark of Dana Point as summertime begins to make its final bow, and the weekend of Sept. 13, 14, and 15 will find massive masts, cannon battles, and pirates aplenty around the Ocean Institute. Some happenings are ticketed, like the Pirate and Mermaid Ball, arrr.

Creep It Real OC: Ready to throw it back to the nostalgic Halloween celebrations of the 1980s and 1990s? This weekend-big whimsy will offer oodles of spooky shopping, special guests, magic, tunes, and panels rocking a notable nostalgia vibe. Arriving at the Heritage Museum of Orange County in costume? For sure, like, you totally can. Tickets and info? On the site.

Pictured at top: Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA), ARTEONICA: Art, Science, and Technology in Latin American Today, "Matrix Vegetal," 2021/22, Patricia Domínguez. Commissioned by Screen City Biennial and Cecilia Brunson Projects. Installation at Macalline Art Center, Beijing. ©Patricia Domínguez