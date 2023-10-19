Things to do this weekend: Día de los Muertos altars go on view at Gloria Molina Grand Park

What to Know Gloria Molina Grand Park's Día de los Muertos Celebration

Over a dozen large-scale ofrendas will be on view from Oct. 21 through Nov. 2, 2023; a community celebration is set for Oct. 21 beginning at 11 a.m.

Free

Gloria Molina Grand Park's Día de los Muertos Celebration: The meaningful and sweet season of remembrance is dawning, and several Day of the Dead events will flower, like so many pretty marigolds, as November draws near. You can begin your emotion-filled observances on Oct. 21 by visiting Downtown Los Angeles, all to admire the large-scale ofrendas dotting the open-air space. They're free to see through Nov. 2, but if you'd like to be there for the community celebration, stop by on Oct. 21 from 11 a.m. to 4 o'clock.

Grand Ave Arts: All Access: Happening on the same day as the Gloria Molina Grand Park community celebration, and in the same area? It's this free and creative tradition, one that brings together several of the cultural institutions that line Grand Avenue. Kids will get to make crafts, dancers will twirl, and opportunities to peek inside various landmarks, all for a deeper look, are on the schedule. It's a joyful occasion, a Grand gift to all, and it begins at 11 a.m. on Oct. 21.

P-22 Day Festival: The critters just beyond our doors — squirrels, crows, coyotes, owls, and so many more — are integral to our local ecosystem. You can learn about urban wildlife, and the dearly missed ambassador of the movement for better understanding, P-22 the mountain lion, at this free celebration at the Griffith Park Merry-Go-Round. Activities, talks, music, and more will fill the festive, nature-loving lark; be there on Oct. 22 (no reservations needed).

Boo at the L.A. Zoo: Several animal parks will be welcoming costumed visitors in the days to come, but one of the biggest bashes happens at Los Angeles Zoo. How big is this annual jamboree? It happens over four weekend days, beginning on Oct. 21. There are other animal-focused doings around the area, including an evening "Creeptacular" at the Wildlife Learning Center in Sylmar. Fun: Santa Barbara Zoo's Halloween-themed events are starting up, too.

Fall Festival at the Original Farmers Market: There are so many homespun happenings around Southern California now, but this tried-true-and-teriffic to-do truly wears a leafy crown. Why? Why it began in the mid-1930s, making it one of our city's most storied autumn-fun gatherings. A petting zoo is part of the Oct. 21 and 22 scene, and nostalgic tunes, and a pumpkin patch, too. It's free to enter, but bring money for all of those treats (mmm, caramel apples) sold around the famous public market.