Things to do this weekend: Boat parades will shimmer up and down the coast

What to Know The 48th Annual Ventura Harbor Parade of Lights is Dec. 13 and 14

The 58th Annual Parade of Lights at Channel Islands Harbor in Oxnard giddy-ups Dec. 14

The 62nd Annual Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Parade of Lights cruises Dec. 14

The 49th Annual Dana Point Harbor Boat Parade of Lights glimmers Dec. 13-15

Lighted Boats on Parade: The boats cruising our coastline always boast plenty of panache, but around the middle of December, things do get dazzling. A fleet of decorated vessels will sail near and around a few harbors and marinas in the days ahead, with Dana Point, Marina del Rey, Oxnard, and Ventura all joining this whimsical, wave-riding tradition (find specific dates for each event above). As for the biggie of the bunch, the festive five-nighter in Newport Beach? Hang tight: The mondo merriment begins Dec. 18.

Hanukkah Festival: Sweet dancing of the most klezmer-tastic variety, stories that have been shared throughout the ages, and a sunset lighting ceremony will add ebullience to the Skirball Cultural Center's annual festivity. Tickets can go fast for this activity-packed event, which also features puppetry, crafts, and, oh yes, the chance to purchase jelly doughnuts and latkes. Hanukkah begins Dec. 25 but this charming to-do dances Dec. 15.

Holiday Markets: A flurry of seasonal shop-arounds festooned our region over the first full weekend of December, but a few pop-ups are making the scene in the days just ahead. The Culver City Holiday Makers Market will unfurl at Town Plaza at the Culver Steps Dec. 14 — the hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and there's a snow globe craft in the works, sweet — while a San Pedro Chamber of Commerce Holiday Mixer will take place at Crafted at the Port of LA Dec. 13. And the Los Angeles Christmas Market is ho-ho-going on in DTLA for several more days (check dates and ticket availability on the site).

International Tamales Festival: An afternoon of eating tamales sounds like a most excellent plan as we settling into the midpoint of the merriest month, as does a spirited foray into the realm of tequila tasting. Long Beach City City College is the place, tickets are available through the site, and there shall be shopping, live entertainment — Lucha Libre is on the roster — and things to do for kids, too. The date? The tamale-tacular twinkles Dec. 14.

Royal Catnip Court: Rose Parade events will soon start in elegant earnest, but there are a few inspired-by happenings taking place meow... er, now. Tail Town Cat Café on Washington Boulevard in Pasadena is crowning a king or queen cat Dec. 14 and the public is invited to behold the majesty (be sure to RSVP). The 2025 Rose Court will stop by to perform the honors. Oh, and this tugs the heart strings: The six cats on the court will serve as ambassadors next year at the cat-snuggly spot, with the hopes they'll find forever homes.