Things to Do This Weekend: Pizza City Fest

What to Know Pizza City Fest

April 29 and 30 at LA Live

$95; enjoy a dozen "fest-sized" slices (there will be 20 pizza pros to choose from); your ticket includes desserts, panels, and more

Pizza City Fest: Is it the delicious dough, the sauce, the cheese, or the toppings for you? Or some ethereally appetizing symphony that occurs when a pizza's parts all work in perfect concert? Follow your pie-centric longings to LA Live, where a sizable slice celebration will spin over two days. For sure, there's a lot of amazing local pizza to eat at the April 29-30 to-do, but info-filled panels, chef collaborations, pizza merch, desserts, sips, and more will sizzle throughout the celebration.

Spooky Swap Meet: We're at the "Halfway to Halloween" point — or "Halfoween," if you're feeling it — and a few fright-fun favorites will shimmer into springtime being, if only for a day or two. This outdoor shop-and-more happening, from the team behind Midsummer Scream, will visit the oh-so-atmospheric Heritage Square Museum for an eeky alfresco affair. All sorts of vendors will add an October note to late April while trick-or-treating will be afoot, too. Best get your best ghostie, get tickets, and be there on April 29 or 30.

Bob Baker Day: Nothing gets a puppet blue nor dissuades them from delivering smiles and joy to everyone in the vicinity. So when this free festivity had to cancel in February due to rain? Well, it kept on keepin' on, and planned a new engagement at LA State Historic Park: Sunday, April 30. Marionette sightings, live music, treats for sale, and an uplifting atmosphere are all on delightful deck for this playful party, an event with true and authentic community cred.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Jackalope Indie Artisan Fair: Eager for some sunny shopping in an airy park, one that is steps away from a Metro stop? This large-scale happening is back at Central Park in Pasadena on April 29 and 30 with, well, just about everything great. Handmade earrings, gorgeous ceramics, fancy little treats, eye-catching laptop stickers, felty kids' toys, and lots more will be for sale, while food trucks will park nearby. Finding a local eatery? Old Pas is just a short stroll north.

City Nature Challenge: Oh, it is warm out, and feeling a little like summer, which means plenty of SoCalers will be out savoring under-the-sky adventures. It's a perfect time to play a part in the City Nature Challenge, which invites citizen scientists to snap photos of the cool critters, plants, and even fungi they see around their neighborhoods. The Natural History Museum plays a major role in this annual happening, which truly helps researchers to understand our urban wildlife even better. It's happening all weekend long, but your participation? It can be as brief as a few minutes.