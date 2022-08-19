Things to Do This Weekend: ‘Regeneration: Black Cinema, 1898-1971' Opens

What to Know Opens Sunday, Aug. 21

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures at Wilshire Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue; exhibition entry is included with museum admission

The "landmark exhibition," which is on view across seven galleries, will include world-premiere screenings and director tributes, as well as numerous important artifacts

Regeneration: Black Cinema, 1898-1971 Opening Day: The much-anticipated multi-month exhibition at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures "explores the achievements and challenges of Black filmmakers in the US in both independent production and the studio system — in front of the camera and behind it—from cinema's infancy in the 1890s to the early 1970s." Several film screenings, including world premieres, will complement the exhibition, which debuts in seven galleries at the Miracle Mile museum on Sunday, Aug. 21. Black musicals, freedom movements on film, and in-depth tributes to several great directors will also be featured. Opening day has several events, including a button-making workshop and dance performances; see the full schedule.

Nisei Week Japanese Festival Concludes: There are several joyful happenings unfurling all weekend long around Little Tokyo. Look for a "mini food festival," presented by Day-Lee Foods, at the Japanese American Community and Cultural Center, and entertainment and martial artists, too (look for a beer and sake garden as well). And on Sunday, Taiko drummers will perform. The week-plus celebration's final event, Ondo Public Street Dancing, is a festive finale, and widely beloved. That is free to see on Aug. 21 from 4:30 to 6 o'clock.

CicLAvia's 'Meet the Hollywoods': A group of dolphins is a pod and a group of butterflies is a kaleidoscope but what might a group of Hollywoods be called? Ponder that question as you cycle along 6.6 miles of closed-to-cars streets, thoroughfares that wend from East Hollywood, into Hollywood, and onto West Hollywood (or vice versa: You're welcome to travel in either direction and enter the route at any point). Joining the Aug. 21 pedal-tacular is free, decorating your bike is optional, and taking time to visit local businesses, and the bustling hubs, is always recommended.

Hollyhock House Lawn Party: A pay-nothing outdoor party that's next to one of our city's most stunning structures, the hilltop abode that Frank Lloyd Wright designed for heiress Aline Barnsdall? Complete with adorable appearances by the puppets of the Bob Baker Marionette Theatre, live music, and craft-making? That's taking playful place on Aug. 20, in the early evening, but do arrive early if you want one of the 100 free hot dogs (FORT: LA is behind the tasty giveaway). The alfresco bash is in honor of Barnsdall Park's reopening.

818 Day, Tenderfest LA, and a new DTLA gallery: 818 Day may be officially over — that happens on Aug. 18 each year — but the Canoga Park party, a tribute to the San Fernando Valley, is brewing through Aug. 21, with vintage sign displays, tunes, and brews. Tenderfest LA will dish up oodles of chicken tenders, in Beverly Hills, on Aug. 20. And in DTLA, the Swing Street Gallery makes its debut inside The Trust Building, with several contemporary artists in the spotlight.