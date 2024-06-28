Things to do this weekend: Knott's Berry Farm's new Camp Snoopy

What to Know The new Camp Snoopy at Knott's Berry Farm opened June 27, 2024

The Buena Park theme park updated the family-fun area with new rides, a green space, and more

Included with Knott's Berry Farm admission

Hello again, Camp Snoopy: The PEANUTS gang have long been an important part of the Knott's Berry Farm story. Now Camp Snoopy, the adorable area inspired by Snoopy, Woodstock, and the other comic strip icons, has new rides, like Snoopy's Tenderpaw Twister Coaster, and other delights, from new merchandise to themed treats. Entry to Camp Snoopy is included with your admission to the Buena Park theme park.

LB Taco & Tequila Festival: The Pacific Coast campus of Long Beach College is the delicious place to be for this piquant party, one that has drawn oodles of taco mavens in the past. Tickets are on sale, and you'll want to buy yours soon; there's an option for 21+ visitors if they'd like to taste some fine tequilas. The date? Be there June 29.

The Sawdust Art Festival opens: There aren't many almost-kind-of-real fairylands in this world, but one has been casting a creative spell on Laguna Beach visitors for decades. This daily event, which is open for the next two months, features art for purchase, chances to watch art as it is made, and a setting from a storybook. Flutter by starting June 28.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Pasadena Pops opens: This effervescent outdoor series flowers each summer, on select dates, at the Los Angeles County Arboretum, with music, stars, and good vibes. "Harlem Nights" is the series opener on June 29, while a joyful ABBA tribute is ahead in July. Sinatra, Broadway, and a bouquet of catchy themes are on the 2024 line-up.

"Star Wars Day" at OC Zoo: The cosmos get especially cute at this Orange outing, one that has families and the film franchise in mind. Kids are invited to show in costume at the June 29 event — the first 100 kids will enjoy a free ticket to the Irvine Park Railroad — and the animals will savor special treats. Zoo admission is $2, parking is extra.