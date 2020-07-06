This Boomtown Brewery Pop-Up Takes the Cookie

What to Know July 7, noon to 3 p.m.

Funfetti cookies and Bacon & Bourbon cookies, $4 for 2

Order in advance at Chocolate and the Chip

Brews and barbecue?

Some stylish suds and a loaded hot dog, backed potato, or plate of onion rings?

We're accustomed to seeing amber pints next to plates of fries, hamburgers, and tacos. But sometimes a two-bite sweet is the ideal treat to complement a hop-forward beverage.

Boomtown Brewery is very much into complementary cuisine, whether it comes from the dinner or the dessert column.

The Arts District beerhouse has consistently invited a line-up of local taco-making pros and barbecue specialists to stop by and sell their savory goods to people picking up Limelight IPA or the Brighter Dayz Hazy IPA.

But the food pop-up on Tuesday, July 7 comes from the gooier side of the confection aisle, though, yes, a popular breakfast meat does make a cameo in one offering.

It's Chocolate and the Chip, which, yes, is a SoCal sweet-maker that specializes in delectable dessert-making.

The cookie company will visit Boomtown Brewery from noon to 3 p.m. on July 7, and they'll have Funfetti cookies in tow, as well as Bacon & Bourbon cookies.

If you'd like one or both kinds of cookies, you'll need to order in advance (an Instagram DM will get you there).

Worth noting? There will be "some cookies" for those sweet-toothers who decide to buy there, but ordering ahead of time is the way to go.

Also? Skip the cash and go Venmo, Square, or Cashapp, please.

The cookies are four bucks for two, and they'll be packaged in themes (so you'll get two Funfetti or two Bacon & Bourbon).

And, of course, you can always put in an advance beer order to Boomtown Brewery, too, if you plan on picking up a SoCal-made six pack while visiting the libation location's loading dock (which is, yep, where you'll find your brews and your cookies, too).