This Petersen Fundraiser Prize? A Rare 2005 Ford GT

What to Know Entries close on Jan. 19, 2021

A 2005 Ford GT plus $20,000 is the prize

Entry donations start at $10 and help the Petersen Automotive Museum during its pandemic closure

Showing a local museum that you are loyal for life, that you can't wait to return when it reopens, and that your memories of past visits are some of the happiest recollections you have, can be done in numerous nice ways.

You can renew your membership, or become a member for the very first time. You can shop at the museum's online store, if the items sold help the larger institution.

And, just sometimes, you can try for a super-stylish, rockin'-red, ultra-rare 2005 Ford GT, the kind of car that takes its inspiration from the Ford GT40 race car, a '60s icon, the vehicle recently seen on screen in the film "Ford vs. Ferrari."

That unusual opportunity, to both help a great Los Angeles museum weather a difficult period and possibly maybe win a collector's car, doesn't vroom around the street corner every day.

But it is vrooming now, all to help the Petersen Automotive Museum during its pandemic closure.

For a Ford GT, complete with its original wheels, is up for grabs, along with some eye-popping cash: $20,000 "... to spend any way you want."

You'll be able to buy a pair of really swanky pair of vintage driving gloves if you win, and some posh sunglasses, too, to wear while rolling in your new ride.

And you'll still have plenty left over even after kitting yourself out.

You can make a donation to enter here, at Omaze. The starting donation is $10, then the next step up is $25, up to $100.

If it has been awhile since you've called upon the Miracle Mile museum, which is housed in the swirly-red eye-popper of a building at the corner of Wilshire Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue, Omaze offers a little background about both the institution and how the donations will be used:

"Petersen Automotive Museum explores and presents the history of the automobile and its impact on global life and culture, using Los Angeles as the prime example."

"The museum acts as a progressive center for automotive research and collecting, which includes reaching underserved communities."

"Your generosity will help the museum extend its education programs both onsite and online and aid the museum in the development of new exhibitions, community events and preservation activities."

For more on the stylish specs of this "singular supercar," rev your engine and stop by the Petersen Automotive Museum site now. You can donate, and be entered, through Jan. 19, 2021.