‘Tis the season for waffle-stuffed cookies

What to Know Milk Jar Cookies

The limited-time favorite is "hand-stuffed" with a waffle (the "freezer aisle" variety); maple dough adds further breakfast-centered flair

$4 at the Encino location

So many national food holidays, the kind that are tastily trumpeted on a countrywide level, cleave well with the time of year in which they appear.

We're talking about the toasty beverages we always crave in wintertime and the fruity flavors we want come spring.

But maybe the most optimal of all occasions is National Waffle Day, which sweetens up the start of the school year on Aug. 24.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

No one would say that the waffle, specifically the kind that comes in boxes, is officially the fast-munch foodstuff of a before-school meal, but most people probably have maple-scented memories of chowing down on a doughy disc or two.

This makes the return of the Waffle Cookie, a Milk Jar Cookies favorite, so perfectly timed. The goodie is back on the menu at the LA-based cookie-porium, giving us those school's-here-again hankerings.

The dough? It's maple-y. The cookie is then "hand-stuffed (and topped) with a beloved freezer-aisle waffle.

The price is $4 at the cookie company's Encino location.

Will you eat it for breakfast, though? The nice thing about a cookie — and, really, the same goes for a waffle — is that it is perfect, any time of the day, month, or year, but especially during that golden stretch of early September.