What to Know Opens June 10, noon to 8 p.m. daily (shop and restaurant hours may vary by business)

Select businesses are open; self-parking is complimentary

Temperature checks and face masks are required

We don't know your living room, nor your style of decorating nor personal expression, but we'll wager that you don't have a dozen colossal neon signs hanging on the walls.

Nor do you have dancing fountains or the kind of businesses that sell everything from Universal Studios Hollywood merchandise to funky doughnuts to outlandish socks.

If your home lacks in all of those things, and you've been longing to experience them again, you're in some kind of luck: Universal CityWalk just reopened on Wednesday, June 10.

The entertainment destination has been closed, in response to the pandemic, since the middle of March.

Note that some venues are staying shuttered for now, but Voodoo Doughnut, Buca di Beppo, Skechers, and a few other spots will be open daily from noon to 8 o'clock.

The movie theater is still closed at this time, as is Universal Studios Hollywood.

For sure, "enhanced health and safety measures" are in place, including temperature checks upon arrival and a face covering requirement. Capacity will also be limited.

As for the self-parking?

Fees are being waived for now, which means you'll be able to stow your car in a complimentary, pay-nothing fashion. This is a limited-time change, do note.

You can read everything you need to know about parking, safety policies, and what is open on the Universal CityWalk site.

