Weekend: FoodieLand Night Market at the Rose Bowl

What to Know Aug. 13-15, 2021

Other upcoming events include OC Fair's last weekend, the opening of Outfest, CicLAvia's return, and a free Monarch butterfly fest

FoodieLand Night Market: If you had fill a wondrous placed dubbed "FoodieLand" with all of the meals you moon over the most, what would be there? Sushi, boba, crepes, and gyros? There's a bit of almost everything appetizing at this three-day pop-up, which is happening outdoors at Rose Bowl Stadium from Aug. 13-15. Note that you'll need to buy your timed entry ticket ahead of time, and some of the purveyors only accept cash. Your pup? He should stay home. Your hankerings? Definitely show with those.

OC Fair: Knowing that the ride-filled, animal-cute Costa Mesa spectacular lasts 1/12th of the year can make a county fair feel like it'll never come to a close. And yet it does, and will again, on Aug. 15. There's still time to find all of the fried foodstuffs you've wanted to try (but do snap the requisite picture before you chomp), take a twirl on the Ferris wheel, and savor all of its nostalgic charms. Important? So very, very important? There are no tickets to be had at the gate. You'll need to buy yours in advance, and they're selling out ahead of time.

Outfest Los Angeles LGTBQ Film Festival: In a city that sees plenty of starry cinematic events, Outfest is an ebullient, heart-strong stand-out, the sort of movie-laden to-do that draws people together and gives them so sublime stories to ponder, enjoy, love. The 2021 happening, which will be in-person at multiple venues around town (starting on Aug. 13), will have a big first: The opening gala will be outdoors, at Hollywood Forever, in partnership with Cinespia. The film? It's the much-praised "Everybody's Talking About Jamie."

CicLAvia: Cycling down a street that's been closed to motorized vehicles is a rare pleasure, but not when this large-scale open streets celebration returns. It's been off for the last year-plus, but it will be back, with its handlebars shined and wheels spinning, on Aug. 15. There are actually three CicLAvia dates to come in 2021, but the one happening in mid-August is the first, making it all the more festive. Where will you be rolling? Through Wilmington, along a 2.25-mile route with a pair of pretty hubs: Wilmington Waterfront Park and Banning Park.

Monarch Butterfly Day: Seeking some sunshine for the family and a wingful way to connect with a true superstar of the sky? Flutter for Fountain Valley on Aug. 14, where OC Parks is helming a free day devoted to everything to do with these glorious garden visitors. You'll learn about how to create an outdoor space that is Monarch-ready, and you'll be able to see several of these fluttery favorites in-person (or in-butterfly, perhaps) if you step inside the netted enclosure. The annual event has been created for kids ages 4 to 12, if you have a young naturalist in the family.