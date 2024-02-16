Year of the Dragon dining: Savor ‘Lucky 8' deals at the Original Farmers Market

What to Know "Lucky 8" deals at the Original Farmers Market

Available through Feb. 19, 2024

Several goodies will be priced at $8 or $8.88, in honor of the Lunar New Year; find the full list of deals on the Original Farmers Market site

Longtime fans of the Original Farmers Market, the iconic public market at the corner of Third Street and Fairfax Avenue, know that the landmark embraces the Lunar New Year in so many flavorful and festive ways.

And one of the most festive and fun? It's a tasty twist for those diners who seek out auspicious and appetizing food specials: The "Lucky 8" deals that pop up at the handsome clocktower'd destination over a few feastful days.

Those days are happening now, through Feb. 19, 2024, which means if you stop by the market you may find lunch or dinner for $8 or $8.88 or another similar amount ("8" will likely play a part, as the name of the promotion suggests).

China Depot is the place for eight chicken potstickers, priced at $8.88; that's the same price you'll pay for the crispy avocado bites at El Granjero Cantina.

A pint of ice cream at Local Ice Cream is also $8.88, while a BBQ sandwich at Bryan's Pit BBQ — it is chopped, by the by — is $13.88.

There are take-home-and-cook options, too, at Farmers Market Poultry and Marconda's Meats. So many food purveyors are participating, so be sure to stop by your favorite place and ask if they're in the "Lucky 8" swing.

Look for non-food items on the lucky line-up, like the Lunar New Year dragon stickers at Sticker Planet. Those are 80 cents a piece, and, so sweet, they're fuzzy, too.

WL Handmade has $88 purses, too, while By Candlelight is selling 88-cent votives.

For all of the lucky doings around the beloved and historic spot, dance by this page now.