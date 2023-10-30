Your last chance to visit a big theme park Halloween fest is now materializing

What to Know Knott's Scary Farm, Six Flags Fright Fest, Shaqtoberfest, and Halloween Horror Nights will be open on Oct. 31, 2023; SoCal's major haunted house events generally return in September each year

Advance tickets for Halloween night are strongly recommended; events can sell out, so check before leaving home and do check age requirements before purchasing

Knott's Scary Farm is celebrating 50 years in 2023; it is closed on Oct. 30 but open Oct. 31

When departing a haunted house, monster-packed maze, or a terrifying twisty-turny attraction, the kind sporting all sorts of shadowy hallways, you just know, somewhere deep inside, that there may be one last startle near the end.

For the concluding jump-scare is a time-honored technique, one that sends brave, maze-exploring adventurers back into the chilly night air in a memorable way.

Pulling back a bit, and looking at the larger picture, you could also say that places that stage Halloween-inspired scare-taculars, those after-dark eek-outs that are made for the grown-up set, also like to finish the Halloween season in a festive and frightful way.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

But finish, they must, on Oct. 31. For that is Halloween, the event that has been the phantom-y focal point for the weeks-long scare events that have cropped up around Southern California.

If you're still seeking a few spectral experiences of a tech-cool variety, the sorts of well-designed, often intense events that take you into the haunted realms of imaginative landscapes, look to some of the biggest theme parks and attractions around the region for your Oct. 31 adventure.

Keep in mind, though, that these happenings can sell out on popular evenings, such as Halloween, so you'll want to buy your ticket before leaving for the event.

Knott's Scary Farm's big 50th season is wrapping up, but there is still time to roam "10 Frightening Mazes," call upon a caboodle of outdoor Scare Zones, and take a seat for shows like the "Le Magnifique Carnaval du Grotesque." (Closed Oct. 30, open Oct. 31)

Shaqtoberfest, from Halloween fan and basketball icon Shaquille O'Neal, is enjoying another atmospheric year at the Queen Mary in Long Beach. New in 2023? Some parts of the ship are open to festival guests; read more on the site about this historical and haunting dimension. (True: Queen Mary isn't a theme park, but as a major attraction this storied spot has plentiful Halloween vibes.) (Open on Oct. 30 and 31)

Fright Fest at Six Flags Magic Mountain has several eerie entertainment options — the cosmic "Invasion" is a "fun new alien experience" — and oodles of haunted houses, including one inspired by "The Conjuring." There are several scare zones, too, with clowns and pirates making cameos. (Closed Oct. 30, open Oct. 31)

Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood boasts a caboodle of creative haunted houses, with one devoted to some of the iconic Universal Monsters — hello Invisible Man, among other greats — and a Chucky-fueled fearscape. "Evil Dead Rise" is also on the wicked roster, as is a haunted house devoted to the videogame hit "The Last of Us." (Closed Oct. 30, open Oct. 31)

Universal Studios and NBC-owned TV stations operate under the same parent company NBCUniversal.