Stormy start to your week in SoCal. Here's what that means for your morning commute

What to Know Rain is in the forecast through mid-week in Southern California.

Several inches of rain are possible, adding to record-setting rainfall from earlier this month that left hillsides saturated and prone to landslides.

Flash flood warnings and watches were in effect to start the week.

A storm that could add several inches of rain to ground already saturated from days of rainfall in early February is moving slowly across Southern California to start the week.

A flash flood warning was in effect early Monday for Santa Barbara and western Ventura counties. The warning will be in effect until 10:30 a.m. for communities that include Santa Maria, Lompoc, Santa Ynez, Point Conception, Solvang,

Los Alamos, Highway 101 through Gaviota State Park, Ventura County beaches and Highway 154 over the San Marcos Pass.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"That rain has been falling steadily over that same location since last night," said NBCLA forecaster Belen De Leon. "This is why these two areas are under flash flood warnings. The rain is also falling in LA County, and not much happening in Orange County and the Inland Empire. Give it some time. In the afternoon is when we're going to see that rain shift for you."

Rain is in the forecast through Wednesday, adding to the record-setting rainfall from an early February storm that left hillsides saturated and prone to landslides.

Watches and advisories are in effect for most of Southern California through Wednesday morning. A flood watch indicates excessive runoff from heavy rain, a possibility of mudslides and flooding in low-lying areas or neighborhoods near streams and creeks.

Southern California's February storms in photos

Storm timeline for Monday

Rain moved into Santa Barbara and Ventura counties Sunday before spreading overnight into Los Angeles County. Most of the rain will fall in those areas during President's Day Monday.

Here's the wet weather timeline for the start of the week.

5 a.m. – Much of Ventura County and the western portion of Los Angeles County will experience widespread rain, impacting coastal communities, the valley, parts of the South Bay and downtown areas.

8 a.m. – Rain will become more widespread, reaching parts of the Inland Empire and inching further south toward Orange County

10 a.m. – Parts of the coast may get a break, but rain will still cover much of Los Angeles, San Bernardino and even Riverside Counties.

As another February storm takes aim for the region, Southern Californians are bracing themselves for more inclement weather. Anastassia Olmos reports for the NBC4 News on Feb. 18, 2024.

“This is a very slow-moving storm,” NBCLA forecaster Shanna Mendiola explained. “When we wake up [Monday] at 6 a.m., pockets of heavier rain will move into Ventura and LA while the IE and Orange County will be waking up to just mostly cloudy skies and waiting for the rain to pick up.”

After the rain system moves east on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will likely be critical days with heavy pockets of rain affecting most of Southern California.

“When we get to Tuesday, the rain doesn’t stop. We’re going to add to the [rain] totals that have already fallen to the ground,” Mendiola explained. “Even though it’s not going to be as much as last time, any little rain is going to cause some issues.”

As the LA County area expects 2 to 5 inches or rain and up to 6 inches of rain in the foothills, officials urged people to prepare for further damage from the rain.

“Due to the significant storm earlier this month, areas that were previously damaged may be more vulnerable to the impact of heavy rain, including mudslide areas,” according to a statement from the LA Emergency Management Department.

Authorities also warned people to avoid being in the ocean water by issuing a high surf advisory through Tuesday morning, adding dangerous rip currents would increase the risk of drowning especially at southwest and west-facing beaches.

A coastal flood advisory was also in effect until Tuesday morning in Ventura County beaches.