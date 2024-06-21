Temperatures will climb into the 80s for many parts of Southern California this weekend with some inland areas soaring well into triple-digit heat.

The warming trend starts Friday before a warm early summer weekend. High temperatures are expected to rise by 2 to 6 degrees Friday with triple-digit highs in the Antelope Valley.

Expect temperatures in the mid-80s for the Los Angeles basin and Orange County with mid-70s along the coast for the first weekend of summer. Saturday's high in Palm Springs is expected to reach 112 degrees.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"Expect the clouds to increase as we head into Sunday," NBC4 forecaster Belen De Leon said. "It might even feel a little humid. That's because we're tapping into some tropical moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Alberto, and that's going to bring us a slight chance for storms in the mountains, possible even the deserts."

In Los Angeles County, a heat advisory that will be in effect from 10 a.m. Saturday through 8 p.m. Sunday for the Santa Clarita, San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys. Highs couuld reach triple digits in some areas.

Where heat alerts are in effect for the weekend of June 22, 2024 in Southern California.

An excessive heat watch will begin Saturday morning and continue through Sunday evening in the San Gabriel Mountains, the Antelope Valley foothills and the 14 Freeway corridor north of Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a heat advisory for the valley areas for Saturday and Sunday.

"On hot days, it's important for everyone to both take care of themselves and check on others, especially those who have a higher chance of getting ill due to the heat. Some of them include children, the elderly, those with health conditions, pregnant people, those living alone, and pets," Dr. Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County Health Officer, said in a statement. "Hot days can be dangerous for anyone, so it's crucial to stay cool and hydrated. Never leave children, the elderly, or pets alone in hot homes, places, or vehicles. Make sure to check on elderly or unwell neighbors and relatives regularly."

The city and county of Los Angeles both operate cooling centers. Click here to find a location or call 211.

Temperatures will be cooler along the coast.

"We've got some great beach weather, but unfortunately the water quality is not great for some of our beaches," De Leon said.

In northern Los Angeles County, firefighters continue to fight the Post Fire, which began last weekend in the Gorman area near the 5 Freeway. The fire burning in hot and dry conditions is about 16,000 acres with containment at 61 percent.

A look at Southern California air quality for the weekend of June 22, 2024.

Southern California weekend air quality

The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued an ozone, or smog, advisory that'll be in effect from 11 a.m. Friday through 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The alert covers most non-coastal areas of Los Angeles County and stretching into much of Riverside County. AQMD officials said the extreme heat will likely lead to unhealthy or worse air quality conditions in much of the area.

The AQMD urged residents to check air quality levels and limit outdoor activities, limit the use of gasoline-powered lawn and garden equipment until evening hours and conserve electricity.