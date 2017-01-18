The former Big Bear training camp of boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya has sold again, this time for $1.5 million.

De La Hoya, who grew up in East Los Angeles and dreamed of becoming an architect before he became a Hall of Fame boxer, designed the luxury compound himself, the Los Angeles Times reports. It was built with two cabins in 1997 after he acquired the land in separate transactions.

The larger cabin features three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms with high-beamed ceilings and a river rock fireplace. The second cabin comes with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a spacious master bedroom. The gated estate also comes with a four-car garage that was converted into a gym.

De La Hoya chose the snowy peaks 100 miles east of downtown LA for its high altitude. Big Bear has been the preferred training location of prized fighters, including Mike Tyson, Shane Mosley, Fernando Vargas and more recently Canelo Alvarez.

A decade after De La Hoya's compound was built, the Golden Boy, now a 43-year-old fight promoter, sold the property to MMA star and ex-UFC champion Tito Ortiz, 41, for about $2.1 million. According to the Times, the property was last sold two years ago for $1.5 million. The listing for the most recent sale was held by Bob Angilella of Re/MAX Big Bear. Take a look: