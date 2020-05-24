New Coronavirus Testing Sites to Open in Riverside County

Riverside County will open two new walk-in coronavirus testing sites on Tuesday, as it moves to implement an accelerated reopening plan approved by the state.

The new locations will be in Corona and San Jacinto and will be the third and fourth walk-in testing sites in the county, with the other two in Moreno Valley and Cathedral City.

There are also four drive-up locations in Indio, Lake Elsinore, Perris and Riverside.

Meanwhile, public health officials said one of the eight state-run testing sites in the county will move from the Mead Valley Community Center to the Grace Mellman Library at 41000 County Center Dr., Temecula.

That site will operate Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Testing at all sites is free and open to anyone, even those without symptoms, although appointments are required and can be made here.

"I am very pleased to see more testing sites open in Western Riverside County. I can't stress enough how important it is to get tested, even if you don't have symptoms," said Second District Supervisor Karen Spiegel. "Increased testing is an important aspect of being able to reopen our businesses and region faster."

As of Friday, nearly 96,000 county residents have been tested for COVID-19.