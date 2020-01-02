Deputy Fatally Shoots Pursuit Driver in Murrieta

Deputies fatally shot a person involved in a vehicle pursuit Thursday in Riverside County, authorities said.

The Sheriff's Department said on Twitter that deputies shot the person in the city of Murrieta.

*ACTIVE INCIDENT*



Deputies were involved in a shooting in the 23000blk of Jefferson in Murrieta following a pursuit that started in French Valley. The suspect is deceased, no deputies or community members were injured. More details to follow. — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) January 2, 2020

The department said the pursuit began in French Valley and no deputies or bystanders were injured.

Additional details about what led to the chase and the shooting were not immediately available.

Murrieta is about 70 miles southeast of Los Angeles.