Pursuit

Deputy Fatally Shoots Pursuit Driver in Murrieta

By Associated Press

Police vehicles on a road in Murrieta
Tony Shin

Deputies fatally shot a person involved in a vehicle pursuit Thursday in Riverside County, authorities said.

The Sheriff's Department said on Twitter that deputies shot the person in the city of Murrieta.

The department said the pursuit began in French Valley and no deputies or bystanders were injured.

Additional details about what led to the chase and the shooting were not immediately available.

Murrieta is about 70 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

