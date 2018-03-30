One of the oldest traditions at Olvera Street is the blessing of animals, which has been carried out since the early days of Los Angeles and has accommodated the modern era to include our furry companions.



According to the Olvera Street Merchants Association, priests would bless farmers’ cattle during LA’s early years. Merchants continued to practice the holy tradition and have included pets as years progressed.



This year, animals will be blessed on Saturday before the Easter holiday. Entertainment will be offered at the center from noon to 4 p.m. The blessing begins at 2 p.m. and lasts approximately an hour. Pet parents can line up to receive the blessing at 1 p.m. in front of the Pico House.



Numerous people show up annually for the pet-friendly event and even dress their cuddly best friends in spectacular outfits for the occasion. Archbishop Jose Gomez will be there to bless pets.



The event is not limited to any particular pet. Dogs, cats, parrots, parakeets and other exotic animals have previously attended to be sprinkled with holy water