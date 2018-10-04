Beloved Griffith Park Ghost Train Making Its Halloween Return

Ever hopped aboard one of the family-fun trains overseen by Los Angeles Live Steamers Railroad Museum? We're talking about the not-full-sized, but full-sized-on-fun engines that chugga-chugga at Griffith Park. If you know these trains, you likely know about the group's popular Ghost Train, a seasonal happening that rolls just ahead of Halloween.Prepare to feel the sweet frights again, though, lovers of trains, Halloween, and Griffith Park: Tickets for the Ghost Train are now on sale for dates beginning Oct. 13 and running through the end of the month.