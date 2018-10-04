 Beloved Griffith Park Ghost Train Making Its Halloween Return - NBC Southern California
Beloved Griffith Park Ghost Train Making Its Halloween Return

By Alysia Gray Painter

27 minutes ago

Published 33 minutes ago | Updated 27 minutes ago
Ever hopped aboard one of the family-fun trains overseen by Los Angeles Live Steamers Railroad Museum? We're talking about the not-full-sized, but full-sized-on-fun engines that chugga-chugga at Griffith Park. If you know these trains, you likely know about the group's popular Ghost Train, a seasonal happening that rolls just ahead of Halloween.

Prepare to feel the sweet frights again, though, lovers of trains, Halloween, and Griffith Park: Tickets for the Ghost Train are now on sale for dates beginning Oct. 13 and running through the end of the month.

For more on tickets, visit the Ghost Train website here.
