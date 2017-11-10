Disneyland Holiday: Festive Foods Marketplace

Craving something hearty, something sweet, and something that's been made especially for the holiday season while you're visiting Disneyland Resort? Best call upon Disney California Adventure through Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. That's where the Festive Foods Marketplace has set up sup-ready shop, bringing a host of foods inspired by cuisines near and far to park guests as a part of the larger Festival of Holidays.



Craving some horchata fudge? Chana Masala with garlicky naan? How about a beef corn tamale? The choices are plentiful, but here are a few of the dishes park goers will see over the coming seasonal celebration at the Anaheim destination.