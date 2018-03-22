Explore 'The Arts of Teotihuacan' at LACMA

Traveling to central Mexico to study Teotihuacan, the long-ago city that flourished in the first millennium CE? It is a dream of many life-long learners and art-loving adventurers, travelers who know that the bustling location served as a beacon of the time, a "multi-ethnic, cosmopolitan city." So bustling and so cosmopolitan was Teotihuacan that it stood as "...the largest urban center in the Americas in its day."



If you haven't made time to join a multi-day traveling seminar specifically about the pyramid-filled place, and the archaeological digs that have literally unearthed tales of the people who called it home, you can definitely clear an enriching afternoon to discover more. Just head for the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, where "City and Cosmos: The Arts of Teotihuacan" will be on display from March 25 through July 25, 2018, at the Resnick Pavilion.



Take a peek now at some of the nearly 200 pieces that have made the journey to Los Angeles for the exhibit, and do keep in mind that several special happenings related to the City and Cosmos will dot the Miracle Mile museum's spring-to-summer calendar. First up? Archaeology Under the City of Gods, a program that is scheduled for the day before the exhibit's opening. Be at the March 24 event to hear from the archaeologists who've worked at the site, finding many of the artifacts that will be on view during the exhibit.