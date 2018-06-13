 Oh Boy! Disney Home Decor Store Now Open in Downtown Disney - NBC Southern California
Oh Boy! Disney Home Decor Store Now Open in Downtown Disney

By Hannah Preston

2 hours ago

Disneyland Resort has a new addition within the Downtown Disney District - a home decor store.

Disney Home is a part of a "continuous, promenade-wide transformation" within Downtown Disney, which will occur throughout 2018.

The store has way more than twenty thingamabobs, and is sure to wow any fan of the happiest place on Earth. You can check out the Disney Dress Shop here.

So, be our guest, and check out what is in store!
