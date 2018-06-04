2018 California Wildfires in Photos

Brush fires from Orange County to Santa Clarita have burned thousands and thousands of acres in 2018.
Wind and low humidity during the summer months provide a dangerous combination in Southern California, with dry brush fueling the flames.
More than 1,600 wildfires have been reported so far this year in California, burning about 9,400 acres, according to Cal Fire. At this point last year, more than 1,400 fires burned 23,700 during one of the state's worst years for deadly and destructive fires. The five-year average during that same time frame for California is nearly 2,000 fires and 14,000 burned acres.
See some of the wildfires that have burned in 2018 so far.