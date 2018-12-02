 Remembering the Victims of the San Bernardino Shooting Three Years Later - NBC Southern California
Remembering the Victims of the San Bernardino Shooting Three Years Later

By Ryan Smythe

Three years ago on the second day of December, 14 people were killed and 22 were injured when a married couple from Redlands carried out a terrorist attack at the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health.
