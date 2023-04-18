Police Arrest Two Teens in Connection to Fatal Parking Lot Shooting in Anaheim

Anaheim homicide detectives have announced they have arrested two teens in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in a parking lot Monday.

On Monday, around 2:03 a.m. Anaheim police received calls of a shooting near the intersection of Brookhurst Street and Ball Road. When officers arrived at the scene they saw one man was suffering from a gunshot wound.

That man was later identified by police as 31-year-old Carleatis Richards. He was transported to a hospital where he later died.

Responding officers found two individuals feeling the area. They were detained and questioned to determine their involvement in the shooting.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Police then identified the two teen boys as suspects in the shooting and they were arrested on suspicion of murder. Both of the teens are currently at the Orange County Juvenile Hall.

Due to the teens being underage their identities have not be released.

APD homicide detectives are asking anyone with information about this incident to call 714-765-1900 or contact Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS or www.occrimestoppers.org.