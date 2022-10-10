Best of Lynette: Watch Clips From Her First Day With NBC4

Did you catch Lynette Romero's big first day? The longtime journalist and Emmy winner joined the Today in LA team at NBC4 Monday, sharing stories of peril, beauty, and sunshine, in that trademark Lynette way.

Don't forget to check out the team's after-the-show show here as well!

If you didn't hear, Lynette Romero joined NBC Los Angeles after 24 years at KTLA.

She joins NBC4 to co-anchor "Today in LA” from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday, alongside Adrian Arambulo, meteorologist Belen De Leon and traffic anchor Robin Winston.

Welcome to the Team

It's Lynette Romero's first day with the Today in LA team! Video aired on Oct. 10, 2022 on Today in LA.

Lynette Survived a Helicopter Crash

Did you know Lynette survived a helicopter crash in the 90s? She shares her story on Today in LA Oct. 10, 2022.

Read more here.

Fans Host Watch Parties

Our social media fans welcome Lynette! Thanks to @jimlanahan for hosting a watch party. Was your welcome tweet featured? As seen on air Oct. 10, 2022.

Cookies and Coffee, Please

Plus, she comes bearing gifts!

