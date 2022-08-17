Boxing World Mourns Trainer Shot and Killed in Windsor Hills

The boxing world in Hollywood is mourning one of its own.

A 30-year-old trainer that friends describe as a man who lit up the room was shot and killed Friday morning in Windsor Hills.

Last week, Azuma Bennett could be spotted in the ring as usual at Fortune Boxing Gym in Hollywood.

Two days later, he was shot.

"I do know that his clients were waiting for him at 10 a.m. and he missed that session because he was already gone," said Tamara Fortune the gym owner.

Bennett was shot and killed Friday morning outside a marijuana dispensary in Windsor Hills.

Video taken by a bystander in the aftermath. Sheriff's homicide detectives have yet to reveal a motive or any individuals involved.

Bennett's death has rocked the world of boxing and mixed martial arts.

Fortune Boxing Gym has been a training spot for famous fighters like Manny Pacquiao.

Friends say Bennett who moved to LA from his native country of Australia three years ago wasn't just a great trainer but a constant friendly face who loved teaching kids, and who packed as much power in his personality as in his punch.

"He was always so unapologetically authentic," said Katrina Brown a friend.

Actor Frank Grillo best known for his roles in several Marvel movies says Bennett's death is another example of out of control crime in the city.

"He made everybody feel good about training," Grillo said. "I don’t know what’s happened to Los Angeles that a beautiful guy like this gets shot and killed over nothing."

Bennett's friends have set up a Go-Fund Me page to help send him back to his family in Australia.

They're pleading for the public's help to find his killer and report tips to the LA County Sheriff's Homicide Bureau.