Boyle Heights Street Named After Vicente Fernández

On this Mexican Independence Day a street in Boyle Heights is being renamed after the Mexican artist and legend.

It’s an unmistakable voice, the voice of “El Rey,” the king, Vicente Fernández.

“Vicente Fernandez is an icon, international icon, of the ranchera music from Mexico, of course, and pretty much loved all over the world,” Sarlos Ortez, owner of Un Solo Sol restaurant.

Including in Boyle Heights, where Bailey Street, between First Street and Pennsylvania Avenue is being renamed right along Mariachi Plaza.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“It’s an honor to be next to the street,” Ortez said.

Ortez, is the owner of the restaurant, Un Solo Sol, adjacent to the new “Vicente Fernández Street.”

“The majority of the population in Boyle Heights is Hispanic and it’s not only Hispanic but it has very strong roots, to mexican, mexican american roots,” Ortez said.

Locals took a moment to remember the legend, who passed away in December, and his music that has been played in homes for generations.

For many, it is a reminder of their roots, and on no better day than Mexican Independence Day.