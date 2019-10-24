Winds Fuel Fast-Moving Tick Fire in Canyon Country, Threatening Homes - NBC Southern California
Canyon Country Brush Fire
Winds Fuel Fast-Moving Tick Fire in Canyon Country, Threatening Homes

By Heather Navarro

Published 55 minutes ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

    A brush fire in Canyon Country was threatening structures and running downhill Thursday amid high winds and hot conditions, fire officials said.

    The brush fire, reported in the 31600 block of Tick Canyon Road burned through more than 850 acres very rapidly Thursday afternoon by 2 p.m., Los Angeles County Fire officials said.

    One structure was already ablaze, as the line of fire quickly advanced on a home, with firefighters poised to protect it. 

    Meteorologists said Santa Ana winds were gusting 45-55 mph near the so-called Tick Fire. 

    The fire comes as some 80 homes were evacuated overnight in San Bernardino County as a 70-acre blaze forced road closures. A 10,000-acre blaze was also burning in the Bay Area

    Utility companies including SoCal Edison preemptively cut power to thousands of homes Thursday in an effort to diminish the threat of wildfires. See all locations here. 

