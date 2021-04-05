Two men were gunned down in Compton over the weekend, one fatally, in the third shooting where a life was lost in that city in five days, authorities said Monday.



The latest shooting was reported about 10 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Matthisen Avenue. A man in his 20s died at the scene, and another man was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. The name of the fatally wounded man was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.

Deputies were summoned to the scene on an assault with a deadly weapon call and found the wounded men, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.

About 12:05 a.m. last Thursday, Ewell Jones, 53, was found shot to death in the 1500 block of Kay Street, and about 8:15 p.m. last Wednesday, Jonathan Cabrera, 35, of Compton was found shot to death in the 600 block of West Corregidor Street.

It was not immediately known if the crimes were related to one another.

Anyone with information on any of the shootings was urged to call detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.