Fruit Cart Vendor Killed in Ontario DUI Crash

By Oscar Flores

A suspected DUI driver faces charges in a crash that killed one fruit vendor and sent another to the hospital in Ontario.

The crash happened on July 5 shortly after 11 a.m. on Riverside Drive near Euclid Avenue.

Ontario police two fruit vendors were crossing northbound across Riverside Drive when 43-year-old Chino resident Jessica Dewet crashed into them and their fruit cart. One of the victims died at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Dewet was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Dewet is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and was arrested for felony DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter, police said.

The victims have not been identified.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Ontario Police Department at 909-986-6711 or Officer Josh Orr at 909-408-1593.

