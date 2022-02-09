‘Hamilton' Performances Resume at Pantages Theatre

After cancellations prompted by COVID-19 infections within the production, the hit musical "Hamilton" will resume performances Wednesday at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre, with thousands of high school students and teachers being treated to a matinee.

Performances of "Hamilton" were halted in late December due to COVID cases that occurred "backstage," according to Broadway in Hollywood, owner of the theater. The production's run at the Pantages was bedeviled by COVID from the start.

Performances of the show were originally set to begin in March 2020, just as the pandemic was unfolding. As a result, the show was put on hold until August 2021.

Performances continued until the final week of December, when cases within the crew prompted the most recent delay.

The theater requires all audience members to wear masks throughout the performance, and they must show proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

On Wednesday, roughly 2,600 students and teachers from 28 Los Angeles-area schools will be attending the matinee performance as part of the Hamilton Education Program. The participating students have spent several weeks studying American history with a curriculum focused on Alexander Hamilton and the nation's Founding Fathers.

Some of the show's cast members will take part in a question-and-answer session with the students following the performance.

Another 2,600 students and teachers taking part in the program will attend another performance at a later date.

The run of "Hamilton" at the Pantages will end March 20. Tickets for remaining shows can be purchased at www.broadwayinhollywood.com/hamiltonla.