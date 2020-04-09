Hospitality Company Looking for 500 LA Workers for Food Delivery

Recruitment is underway Thursday for 500 new jobs in various industries in and around Los Angeles as a result of an uptick in restaurant food delivery during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hospitality company sbe announced Thursday that it is expanding its growing roster of "ghost kitchens" and delivery options — including Umami Burger, Sam's Crispy Chicken, Krispy Rice and the forthcoming Plant Nation — through its subsidiary, C3, Creating Culinary Communities.

A ghost kitchen is a cooking facility designed specifically for delivery-only meals, and has no dining area.

"We are living in ever-changing times and have seen the hospitality industry face unprecedented challenges nearly overnight," said Sam Nazarian, sbe founder and CEO. "It's with great pride that we're able to support our dedicated team members and the restaurant community here in L.A. with job opportunities thanks to the increased demand and success of sbe's ghost kitchen brands."

The company said that despite the pandemic-related restrictions, it has been encouraged by the growth of its delivery-only platforms and is immediately hiring across the entire organization: digital marketing, accounting, finance, development, construction, restaurant operations, marketing, development, chefs and delivery specialists.

Priority will be given to employees who have been furloughed from other sbe restaurants and nightlife brands — although the majority of the company's workforce has maintained full employment — but says it is "actively encouraging all interested individuals to apply."

By the end of the year, sbe expects to operate more than 140 ghost kitchens in existing and in-development brands. By 2022, it plans to operate more than 250, and will give customers the ability to order a meal at the touch of a button.

Interested candidates can apply by emailing recruiting@sbe.com or visiting the company's website.