How You Can Help When You Don’t Know Where to Start

The nationwide protests that have erupted following George Floyd's death while in police custody have helped serve as a catalyst for awareness and conversation on racism and injustice in America.

Cellphone video taken on May 25 shows Floyd, a black man choked by a white police officer in Minneapolis, begging the officer to remove his knee from his neck. "I can't breathe," Floyd can be heard saying while handcuffed and pinned to the ground.

Four days later, officer Derek Chauvin -- who worked for the Minneapolis Police Department for more than 18 years with a history of prior complaints -- was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The three other officers that were involved in the detainment that preceded Floyd's death have not been arrested or charged.

Over several nights, police have unleashed tear gas, rubber bullets and pepper spray, arresting protesters during demonstrations across the country. In many communities, what started as a peaceful protest ended in chaos, when looters began ransacking and vandalizing local stores and businesses and setting fires to buildings.

The protests and demonstrations opposing racism and police brutality have also coincided with the loosening of stay-at-home orders, just as cities have just begun to reopen their businesses and economies in the midst of a global pandemic.

Feeling helpless? Here are some things you can do when you want to do better, but don't know where to start.

'Take Action' With the ACLU

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Southern California defends the fundamental rights outlined in the United States Constitution and the Bill of Rights. These include the right to freedom of speech and assembly, the right to religious freedom, due process of law, equality before the law and the right to privacy. Click the "Take Action" tab to send messages to state and local representatives.

Anti-racism Resources

From articles to read, to videos to watch, to educational toolkits, this Google Doc -- which has been widely circulated on social media -- "is intended to serve as a resource to white people and parents to deepen our anti-racism work. If you haven’t engaged in anti-racism work in the past, start now."

Attend a Local Demonstration

If you attend a local demonstration, ensure that you are still adhering to your area's guidance on face coverings and social distancing.

Join a Black Lives Matter Chapter

Join a local Black Lives Matter chapter. The global organization has chapters in more than a dozen U.S. cities including Los Angeles and Long Beach. Interested in starting a chapter? Here's how.

Donate

You can help fund the Black Lives Matter movement here. You can donate to a community bail fund here. The Minnesota Freedom Fund has paused bail fund donations, but Reclaim the Block has posted a list of worthy orgs.

In Los Angeles, the Peoples City Council Freedom Fund is accepting donations that will go toward legal assistance, healthcare and supplies and protective gear for protesters.

Here's how to donate to legitimate nonprofits, and avoid scams and illegitimate organizations trying to take advantage of the situation.

The Movement for Black Lives

From leadership development to a Week of Action, the Movement for Black Lives "makes it possible for us, and therefore everyone, to live healthy and fruitful lives."

Get Involved With the NAACP

"NAACP membership makes a positive difference in the lives of Americans, and provides an opportunity to become an important part of a network of hundreds of thousands of member advocates." Here's how to get involved.

Read About Racism and Racial Injustice

Educate yourself so that you can become an ally and contribute toward racial justice. Here are 9 book recommendations on racism and racial justice.

Vroman's Bookstore in Pasadena has also put together a reading list to help educate about racism, anti-racism and more. See it here.

Register to Vote

Learn how to register to vote and find the deadlines for voter registration in your state.

Start or Sign a Petition

Use https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/ to create or sign a petition, mobilize supporters and work with decision makers to drive solutions. Petitions that receive 100,000 signatures in 30 days will get an official update from the White House within 60 days.

There are also petitions circulating on change.org and other organizations' websites. Here are two petitions from Black Lives Matter: Demand more from the government and Demand racial data on coronavirus.

Support Black-Owned Businesses

One Twitter user has compiled a list of black-owned businesses that were destroyed that you can help rebuild. Check it out here.

Chef Ludo Fefebvre also shared a list of black-owned restaurants in Los Angeles that you can support including Perry's Joint, Sugar Rush Bar and more. Click here for the full list.

Take a Free Course

Open Yale Courses offers free and open access to a selection of introductory courses taught by distinguished teachers and scholars at Yale University. The course "African American History: From Emancipation to the Present" examines the African American experience from 1863 to the present.

Talk About It

On Tuesday, MSNBC's Trymaine Lee hosted "Can You Hear Us Now," a conversation presented by NBC News NOW and NBCBLK. With the backdrop of protests across the country, Trymaine moderated discussions on race, what being black in America means today and how America can help heal the divide. Watch the full special here.

“Police are the agents of the state who work most intimately in black communities, but they are the face of a much larger system of oppression.”@nhannahjones on how to break the pattern of violence in America.



Watch NOW: https://t.co/U4UZMHn7bF pic.twitter.com/2Nsl8STqiD — NBC News NOW (@NBCNewsNow) June 3, 2020

Talk about race with your children. It's a sensitive issue that shouldn't be avoided. Here's how experts suggest getting started.